Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned

Health

Omicron hospitalization risk roughly one third of Delta variant, U.K. data shows

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 31, 2021 10:27 am
Click to play video: 'Omicron cases surge across Canada' Omicron cases surge across Canada
WATCH: Omicron cases surge across Canada.

The risk of hospitalization with the Omicron COVID-19 variant is about one-third that of the Delta variant, according to British analysis of more than a million cases of both types in recent weeks.

Great Britain is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, with record daily infection levels being reported. While hospital admissions have started to rise, the government has said it believes the new variant is milder than the Delta variant.

Read more: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

The number of patients needing mechanical ventilation beds has also remained steady through December, unlike previous peaks in the pandemic.

The analysis was published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), after it worked alongside Cambridge University MRC Biostatistics unit to analyze 528,176 Omicron cases and 573,012 Delta cases.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It also found that vaccines can work well against Omicron.

“In this analysis, the risk of hospitalization is lower for Omicron cases with symptomatic or asymptomatic infection after two and three doses of vaccine, with an 81 per cent … reduction in the risk of hospitalization after three doses compared to unvaccinated Omicron cases,” the UKHSA said.

Read more: Omicron is less severe than Delta Ontario study suggests as COVID cases rise across Canada

Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA, said the analysis was in keeping with other encouraging signs on Omicron, but said the health service could still struggle with such high transmission rates.

“It remains too early to draw any definitive conclusions on hospital severity, and the increased transmissibility of Omicron and the rising cases in the over 60s population in England means it remains highly likely that there will be significant pressure on the NHS in coming weeks,” she said.

© 2021 Reuters
