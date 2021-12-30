Lethbridge man in hospital following northside shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Police Service has two people in custody following a shooting on the city’s northside late Wednesday.

According to a news release, LPS responded to a report of a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. outside a home in the 800 block of 7 A Ave North. A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and remained there Thursday in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the area was searched but they were unable to find a suspect at that time, and the investigation was subsequently turned over to the LPS Violent Crimes Unit.

On Thursday at around noon, officers stopped a vehicle on 1 Ave South and two people were taken into custody, without incident, for questioning.

According to LPS, it’s believed by investigators that the incident Wednesday night was not random and the suspect and victim know each other.

Police say the incident began earlier in the day when a verbal altercation between the two escalated into a physical one. One of the individuals left, but returned later in the day, when another altercation began, resulting in the gun being shot.

As the investigation is ongoing, police say they will not be releasing any further details at this time.