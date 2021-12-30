Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops seek suspect in 21 business break-ins

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 4:02 pm
Devon Allan Bath.
Devon Allan Bath. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are looking for a man suspected in 21 break-ins over a 19-day period in November.

Police said Devon Allan Bath, 36, is linked to numerous incidents between Nov. 11 and Nov. 30, which caused more than $75,000 in property damage and theft.

Read more: Foursome wanted in Regent clothing heist: Winnipeg police

Bath is described as six-feet-one-inch tall and 208 lbs, with a medium build and brown eyes. Police said he’s believed to have black hair.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured' Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured
Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured – Sep 22, 2021

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagTheft tagBreak And Enter tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWanted Man tagcrime in winnipeg tagBusiness robberies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers