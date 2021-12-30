Winnipeg cops seek suspect in 21 business break-ins

Winnipeg police are looking for a man suspected in 21 break-ins over a 19-day period in November.
Police said Devon Allan Bath, 36, is linked to numerous incidents between Nov. 11 and Nov. 30, which caused more than $75,000 in property damage and theft.
Bath is described as six-feet-one-inch tall and 208 lbs, with a medium build and brown eyes. Police said he’s believed to have black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
