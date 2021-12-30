Menu

Comments

Crime

Young man arrested after fatal stabbing inside downtown Halifax business

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 2:07 pm
Halifax Regional Police are seen outside of a business on Brunswick Street after a weapons call was reported. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police are seen outside of a business on Brunswick Street after a weapons call was reported. Global News

Halifax police say a homicide happened at a business on Brunswick Street in the city’s downtown on Thursday morning.

According to a release, officers responded to a weapons call at around 9:15 a.m., after “a man entered the business and attacked two men who were inside.”

A 55-year-old man who was stabbed died later in the hospital. The other man, a 66-year-old, was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, a 25-year-old man, fled on foot after the incident and was arrested in the area a short time later.

Halifax Regional Police are seen outside of a business on Brunswick Street after a weapons call was reported. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police are seen outside of a business on Brunswick Street after a weapons call was reported.

The investigation is being led by Halifax Regional Police and the agency says it is “too soon to comment on the motivation behind the incident.”

This is the fifth homicide to happen in the Halifax area since mid-November.

Most recently on Dec. 21, an eight-year-old boy was shot while sitting in a vehicle in Dartmouth and police are looking for two suspects.

Two days later, police say a 28-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in Lake Loon. The death was first considered suspicious, but later deemed a homicide.

