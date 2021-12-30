Menu

Unvaccinated Joe Rogan cancels Vancouver show due to B.C. vaccine mandates

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 1:09 pm
Comedian Joe Rogan performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on Aug. 7, 2019 in Pasadena, Calif. View image in full screen
Comedian Joe Rogan performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on Aug. 7, 2019 in Pasadena, Calif. File Photo / Getty Images

Joe Rogan has cancelled his upcoming Vancouver show due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the province.

The UFC commentator said he was cancelling his 4/20 show during a Christmas Eve episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I should probably say this because I haven’t yet. My 4/20 show that’s sold out in Vancouver — I don’t think that’s happening,” Rogan said. “I don’t think I can even get into the country. I’m not vaccinated. I’m not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Rogan’s show was set to go ahead at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on April 20, 2022, after being cancelled on the same date in 2020.

Ticketmaster says the event is cancelled and is assuring buyers they will receive a refund.

British Columbia requires proof of vaccination to gain entry to indoor events and businesses. On Dec. 17, in an attempt to control the surge of the Omicron variant, the province announced they were limiting venues of more than 1,000 people to 50 per cent capacity.

Canada also requires those travelling from the U.S. to show proof of vaccination along with a negative PCR test when entering the country.

Rogan has not been shy about sharing his opinions on COVID-19, touting ivermectin and anti-vaccine theories on his podcast.

The 54-year-old contracted COVID-19 in September, after months of telling his listeners not to get the vaccine.

He claimed he recovered because of ivermectin – a drug with no proven ability to treat the coronavirus.

Since his diagnosis, he has doubled down on his refusal to get the vaccine because he now believes he has natural immunity.

A Facebook post on Joe Rogan’s official page seems to indicate the comedian has moved the show to an October date, but the post is dated Apr. 8, 2020 and Rogan has not corroborated the date change.

