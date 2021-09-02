Vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan tests positive for COVID-19

Joe Rogan, the podcasting star who once said that young and healthy people don’t need to get vaccinated, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 54-year-old comedian revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram video Wednesday, after wrapping up a three-night slate of shows in Florida last week.

“I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary. I had a headache and I just felt run down,” he said. “Throughout the night I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on … Turns out I got COVID.”

Rogan went on to say that he “threw the kitchen sink at it” with a long list of treatments, including some that are not backed by science.

Rogan’s list included monoclonal antibodies, which can help the body fight off the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Former U.S. president Donald Trump was given monoclonal antibodies when he contracted the virus last year.

Rogan also claimed that he was treated with ivermectin, a horse dewormer and bogus COVID-19 “cure” that has become popular among anti-vax conspiracy theorists, despite a slew of studies that say it’s ineffective.

Health Canada and the CDC recently warned that ivermectin is not authorized to treat or prevent COVID-19, and that it can cause serious health problems when used incorrectly.

Rogan went on to say that he was treated with prednisone, a steroid commonly used to treat COVID-19 patients, and a “vitamin drip,” though it’s unclear what that drip contained.

He said he had one bad day on Sunday and that he is already feeling much better.

“A wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily,” he said, though ivermectin is not endorsed by modern medicine.

Rogan has spread coronavirus misinformation and vaccine skepticism in the past through The Joe Rogan Experience, his wildly popular podcast. Spotify reportedly paid $100 million for exclusive rights to the show, and it was the streamer’s No. 1 podcast last year.

Top U.S. doctors blasted Rogan in April for using his platform to discourage some people from getting vaccinated.

“If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go no,” Rogan, who has no medical experience, said on his show. “If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

Rogan later insisted that he is not “anti-vax” and joked that he is not a “respected source of information,” after facing fierce criticism from the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci and others.

Nevertheless, he has remained skeptical of coronavirus safety measures, including mandatory mask rules and vaccine passports.

Last week, Rogan offered refunds for those who bought tickets to his upcoming show in New York City, citing the city’s mandatory vaccination rule for such events.

“If someone has an ideological or physiological reason for not getting vaccinated, I don’t want to force them to get vaccinated to see a f—ing stupid comedy show,” he said on his show. “Now they say that everybody has to be vaccinated, and I want everybody to know that you can get your money back.”

Rogan was seemingly infected with the coronavirus in Florida, a COVID-19 hotspot. The state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, has largely rejected public health advice about mandatory masks, vaccinations and lockdowns.

Rogan postponed two upcoming shows with comedian Dave Chappelle due to his illness.