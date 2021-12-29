Alberta sets single day record, doubling active COVID-19 cases in a week

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta more than doubled its active COVID-19 case count in a week, while recording its highest single-day increase of new infections.

A record-setting 2,775 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the active total to almost 17,400 in Alberta from nearly 8,300 last Thursday.

Before this month, the long-standing single-day record was almost 2,300 cases on April 30.

But last Thursday exceeded that by more than 150 infections, only to be surpassed again today.

The highly contagious Omicron variant is driving rising infections across Canada, with other provinces also setting records.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now 349 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 and 57 of those patients are in intensive care.