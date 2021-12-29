Menu

Health

Alberta sets single day record, doubling active COVID-19 cases in a week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2021 7:37 pm
A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a COVID-19 clinic in this file photo. View image in full screen
A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a COVID-19 clinic in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Alberta more than doubled its active COVID-19 case count in a week, while recording its highest single-day increase of new infections.

A record-setting 2,775 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the active total to almost 17,400 in Alberta from nearly 8,300 last Thursday.

Read more: Alberta premier banks on strong economy in 2022 after tough COVID-19 year

Before this month, the long-standing single-day record was almost 2,300 cases on April 30.

But last Thursday exceeded that by more than 150 infections, only to be surpassed again today.

Read more: Omicron symptoms, COVID-19 isolation causing staffing challenges within Alberta workforce

The highly contagious Omicron variant is driving rising infections across Canada, with other provinces also setting records.

There are now 349 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 and 57 of those patients are in intensive care.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
