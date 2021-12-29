Iceville postponed due to extreme weather

Send this page to someone via email

Due to extreme temperatures in the province and in Regina, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has decided to postpone the opening day of Iceville, which was set to open on New Year’s Eve.

Iceville became a popular event for people of all ages to take in the sights inside Mosaic Stadium and have fun skating with family and friends.

The event was set to open on Dec. 31 at noon and a fireworks display was slated for New Year’s Eve, but this was also cancelled.

“This decision was made in the interest of safety for REAL’s guests and staff due to the extreme weather Regina and Saskatchewan are experiencing,” according to a statement.

Refunds will be issued to those who booked a skate time for New Year’s Eve.

REAL states that Iceville will now open on Jan. 1, 2022 at 10 a.m and bookings can be made by visiting Iceville.ca. The cost to skate is $5 per person. Iceville runs Monday to Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

REAL confirms that the public can book skate times until Feb. 3, 2022. Iceville then becomes a part of Frost @ REAL from Feb. 4 to 13 and can only be accessed with a Frost @ REAL pass.

“If weather, ice conditions, or other circumstances beyond REAL’s control require the closure of Iceville

and the cancelation of a booking a refund for the ticket(s) will be issued,” REAL stated. “The threshold for keeping Iceville open on a particular day is -20 degrees without windchill. This is to ensure the safety and well-being of REAL’s guests.”

REAL states that guests can re-book their ticket(s) for another day depending on the capacity by visiting Iceville.ca.

