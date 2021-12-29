SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic to open in city of Waterloo on Sunday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 2:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Most visits cancelled at Ontario long-term care homes' Most visits cancelled at Ontario long-term care homes
Most visits cancelled at Ontario long-term care homes

Waterloo Region has announced that a pop-up clinic will open in Waterloo next week for those seeking a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic, which is being set up in conjunction with the province and the Canadian Red Cross, will operate out of 99 Regina St. S.

Read more: Twitter account behind ‘abusive’ tweet targeting prominent doctor no longer active

It will be staffed entirely by members of the Canadian Red Cross.

“The Canadian Red Cross is pleased to support the Region of Waterloo and provide additional vaccination appointments in the community,” stated Tanya Elliott, vice-president, Ontario at the Canadian Red Cross.

“The Red Cross continues to build its capacity to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine across Ontario.”

The clinic will open from Jan. 2 through Jan. 8, 2022 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will open up another 1,400 appointments as the region looks to clear out the massive backlog of people in need of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Read more: Opposition leaders call for clarity on back-to-school in Ontario amid Omicron spread

While more than 120,000 region residents have already gotten a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, that only represents about 20 per cent of the population of the area.

In addition, as of Tuesday’s report, only 42 per cent of those in the five-to-11 age group have received their first jab of a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Public Health tagWaterloo COVID 19 tagKitchener COVID-19 tagCambridge COVID-19 tag

