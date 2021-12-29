As COVID-19 cases surge, B.C. health and education officials set to reveal back-to-school plan

Send this page to someone via email

With a return to in-person learning scheduled five days from now, the province’s top health and education officials are set to reveal details of their back-to-school safety plan on Wednesday afternoon.

In a last-minute change, Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside has been added to the COVID-19 briefing alongside Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on BC1 and here on the Global BC website.

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Department of Education said Monday it plans to send students and staff back to classrooms with ‘enhanced safety measures.’

Meanwhile, the union representing roughly 46,000 teachers in B.C. is calling on the province to delay the return and give priority access to booster shots to all school staff.

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation president Teri Mooring told Global News she has asked the government to move classes online until at least Jan. 10 in order to assess the impact of the Omicron variant on staff and students.

B.C. teachers fear return to class could turn into superspreader event

“Omicron is running rampant in communities and it makes sense that is going to happen in schools as well,” she said in an interview Tuesday.

In a Monday statement, the Ministry of Education said it is planning to continue in-person learning in the new year with enhanced safety measures.

The Wednesday briefing will also include an update on Omicron cases in the province and the province’s booster shot program. This is the first health briefing since Christmas Eve.

The province reported 1,785 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and more than 6,000 new infections over the holiday period.