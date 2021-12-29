Menu

Canada

Nunavut prolongs ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown as COVID-19 infections soar

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2021 1:19 pm
More provinces impose new COVID-19 restrictions amid Omicron surge

Nunavut is extending its “circuit-breaker” lockdown as a rise in COVID-19 infections pushes the territory’s health-care system to a breaking point.

The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says the province now has 74 cases in eight communities after having zero cases on Dec. 21.

Premier P.J. Akeeagok says a ban on indoor gatherings that was put in place before Christmas is being extended to Jan. 17 as a result of the rising case counts of the Omicron variant.

Libraries, gyms, arenas and churches must also remain closed and restaurants are limited to takeout food only.

COVID-19: More than 2,300 confirmed Omicron cases in Canada to date, Tam says

Patterson says testing and contact tracing is causing the strain on Nunavut’s health-care system and its workers.

He says he’s also concerned about rising cases in the coming weeks as people return to the territory from the south after the holidays.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
