Crime

Peterborough man charged with forcible confinement, assault of woman at hotel: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 12:11 pm
A Peterborough man was arrested following a violent domestic incident at a hotel on the weekend. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was arrested following a violent domestic incident at a hotel on the weekend. File / Global News

A violent domestic incident at a Peterborough hotel on Sunday has led to the arrest of one man.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers attended a Lansdowne Street hotel after a witness reported a man was assaulting a woman in the hotel’s lobby.

Read more: Peterborough police use taser while arresting man involved in domestic incident

The investigation determined the man had prevented the victim — with whom he had once been in a relationship — from leaving a hotel room and forcefully returned her to the room while striking her face on various parts of the hotel building.

The suspect was located during a vehicle stop near the hotel, police said.

A 26-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Monday and was released from custody with another court date scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022, police said.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident, police will not release the name of the accused.

