Dr. Elizabeth (Betsy) McGregor of Peterborough appointed to Order of Canada

Dr. Elizabeth (Betsy) McGregor, a career scientist and advocate for women in politics and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), has been appointed to the Order of Canada.

Born and raised in Peterborough and currently a resident on Clear Lake, McGregor was one of 135 appointments announced by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Wednesday morning.

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada is one of the highest honours to recognize people whose service “shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations and whose compassion unites our communities,” the citation read.

McGregor was appointed as a member for her “promotion of women in science and for her commitment to nurturing Canada’s next generation of leaders,” the citation reads.

“I am honoured to be recognized for my contributions promoting women in science and my commitment nurturing Canada’s next generation of leaders,” McGregor said in a statement to Global News Peterborough.

McGregor’s career has focused on public policy on science, ethics and gender and has included fellowships at Harvard Medical School and Harvard Kennedy School.

She graduated from McMaster University and taught geography and physical education at St. Peter’s High School in Peterborough before earning her master’s degree in geography and being posted for two years in Indonesia with United Nations’ Food and Agricultural Organization and at the FAO headquarters in Rome.

In 1987 she graduated in veterinary medicine from the Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph, and then founded the World Women’s Veterinary Association and fundraised to sponsor field projects in developing nations globally, helping women and children in rural areas.

Professionally, she was a federal civil servant with Industry Canada and Agriculture Canada working on food safety and biotechnology, culminating with the Head of Public Service Award.

McGregor hosts numerous leadership workshops, takes Lakefield College School students on leadership trips to Harvard University, and is a member of several women’s and youth leadership boards and co-authored a chapter on “The Gender Dimension of Science and Technology” for a UNESCO World Science Report.

She twice ran as the federal Liberal candidate in the riding of Peterborough—Kawartha but lost to Conservative Dean Del Mastro in the 2008 and 2011 federal elections.

In 2019 she released her book Women on the Ballot, highlighting 95 Canadian women with diverse backgrounds who entered into politics at all levels.

Most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, she organized four global Feminist Forums to highlight the impact of the pandemic on girls and women and the role of women on the frontlines and in leadership during the pandemic.

“There is a ‘leaky pipeline’ in Canada. Far fewer girls enter and stay in STEM,” said McGregor. “Our nation has yet to maximize its full talent pool. Especially at this critical time of climate change and the COVID pandemic, we need to propel the full spectrum of our nation’s best and brightest youth forward to build an even better Canada.”

McGregor will receive her Order of Canada insignia at investiture ceremonies at a future date.

“Canada is defined by the people that make up this great country,” stated Simon. “These most recent nominees to the Order of Canada are shining examples of the commitment and outstanding contributions Canadians have made to the well-being of communities throughout this land, whether it be social, environmental, scientific, economic, cultural or related to mental and physical health. To all of the nominees, congratulations and thank you.”

