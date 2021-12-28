Menu

Investigations

Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority investigating Christmas Day cybersecurity incident

By Kimberley Fowler Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 5:58 pm
Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority investigating a cybersecurity incident from Christmas Day. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority investigating a cybersecurity incident from Christmas Day. (Getty Images)

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) reports that it has temporarily disabled certain computer systems and applications, as it investigates a cybersecurity incident that occurred on Dec. 25.

The SLGA committed to its data safety plan once the incident was discovered by securing its systems and mitigating the impact to its data and operations.

Recent SLGA policy changes has craft industry in Saskatchewan excited

Independent cybersecurity experts, in accordance with industry best practices, have been retained to assist the SLGA investigation.

Trending Stories

SLGA says it will bring the affected systems back online once its advisers have addressed the incident and assessed the impact to its operations.

SLGA states it does not have any evidence that the security of any customer, employee or other personal data has been misused, and asks for patience during the investigation.



More to come…

