Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority investigating Christmas Day cybersecurity incident

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) reports that it has temporarily disabled certain computer systems and applications, as it investigates a cybersecurity incident that occurred on Dec. 25.

The SLGA committed to its data safety plan once the incident was discovered by securing its systems and mitigating the impact to its data and operations.

Independent cybersecurity experts, in accordance with industry best practices, have been retained to assist the SLGA investigation.

SLGA says it will bring the affected systems back online once its advisers have addressed the incident and assessed the impact to its operations.

SLGA states it does not have any evidence that the security of any customer, employee or other personal data has been misused, and asks for patience during the investigation.

More to come…