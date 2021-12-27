Menu

Canada

Both drivers dead after crash south of Lake Lenore, Sask.

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 7:15 pm
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash south of Lake Lenore, Sask., on Boxing Day. View image in full screen
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash south of Lake Lenore, Sask., on Boxing Day. File / Global News

RCMP say two people are dead following a crash roughly three kilometres south of Lake Lenore, Sask., on Boxing Day.

The two-vehicle collision on Highway 368 was reported around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to a press release.

RCMP said both the woman who was driving the car and the male driver of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names and ages were not released by police.

Read more: RCMP investigating two bodies discovered after house fire in North Battleford

Three passengers from the SUV were taken to hospital with injuries, stated the release on Monday.

RCMP said individuals involved in the crash are from the Humboldt area.

Story continues below advertisement

A collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.

The village of Lake Lenore is approximately 130 km northeast of Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan News tagSask RCMP tagFatal Crash tagBoxing Day tagHumboldt RCMP taglake lenore tagHighway 368 tag

