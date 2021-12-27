Both drivers dead after crash south of Lake Lenore, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say two people are dead following a crash roughly three kilometres south of Lake Lenore, Sask., on Boxing Day.

The two-vehicle collision on Highway 368 was reported around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to a press release.

RCMP said both the woman who was driving the car and the male driver of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names and ages were not released by police.

Three passengers from the SUV were taken to hospital with injuries, stated the release on Monday.

RCMP said individuals involved in the crash are from the Humboldt area.

A collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.

The village of Lake Lenore is approximately 130 km northeast of Saskatoon.

