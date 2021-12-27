Menu

Canada

Highway 20 crash outside Montreal injures 9

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 5:53 pm
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a crash on Highway 20 West in Boucherville on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a crash on Highway 20 West in Boucherville on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Global News

A small bus carrying nine passengers was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 20 West on Monday afternoon, near Boucherville on Montreal’s south shore.

Emergency services were called at around 1:30 p.m. after the minivan went off the road.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and ended up hitting the median.

Read more: Police watchdog probes 3rd Montreal case in 24 hours after 2 teens killed in police chase

According to the SQ all passengers were injured in the crash and taken to hospital.

However, police said their lives are not in danger.

Read more: Driver walks away after car flips over Sources Blvd. overpass in Pointe-Claire

Two of three westbound lanes were closed for several hours on Monday afternoon, as investigators and collision experts tried to piece together the circumstance surrounding the collision.

— with files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez

Click to play video: '2 men hurt after a vehicle fell from an overpass in Montreal’s West Island' 2 men hurt after a vehicle fell from an overpass in Montreal’s West Island
2 men hurt after a vehicle fell from an overpass in Montreal’s West Island – Dec 18, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
