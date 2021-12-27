Highway 20 crash outside Montreal injures 9

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A small bus carrying nine passengers was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 20 West on Monday afternoon, near Boucherville on Montreal’s south shore.

Emergency services were called at around 1:30 p.m. after the minivan went off the road.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and ended up hitting the median.

Read more: Police watchdog probes 3rd Montreal case in 24 hours after 2 teens killed in police chase

According to the SQ all passengers were injured in the crash and taken to hospital.

However, police said their lives are not in danger.

Story continues below advertisement

Two of three westbound lanes were closed for several hours on Monday afternoon, as investigators and collision experts tried to piece together the circumstance surrounding the collision.

— with files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez

1:54 2 men hurt after a vehicle fell from an overpass in Montreal’s West Island 2 men hurt after a vehicle fell from an overpass in Montreal’s West Island – Dec 18, 2021