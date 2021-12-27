Menu

Sports

Roughriders re-sign O-linemen Johnson, Ferland

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2021 6:02 pm
Offensive lineman Evan Johnson (64) celebrates after the Roughriders scored a touchdown during CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Regina on Aug. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Offensive lineman Evan Johnson (64) celebrates after the Roughriders scored a touchdown during CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Regina on Aug. 21, 2021. Kayle Neis / The Canadian Press

Offensive linemen Evan Johnson and Logan Ferland have signed contract extensions with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The club announced the signings on Monday.

Read more: Roughriders sign 2 Canadians to extensions

Johnson re-signs with Saskatchewan after initially signing with the Roughriders in 2021’s free-agency period.

He played all 14 regular-season games and two playoff games at right guard.

A first-round pick of the Ottawa Redblacks in 2017, the Regina-born Johnson played three seasons in the nation’s capital.

Ferland played all 14 regular-season games in his rookie season with the Roughriders, starting 13 at left guard, before moving to centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The native of Melfort, Sask., also started at left guard for the West semifinal and West final.

Ferland played the most snaps of any Roughrider player in 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
