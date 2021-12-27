Roughriders re-sign O-linemen Johnson, Ferland

Send this page to someone via email

Offensive linemen Evan Johnson and Logan Ferland have signed contract extensions with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The club announced the signings on Monday.

Johnson re-signs with Saskatchewan after initially signing with the Roughriders in 2021’s free-agency period.

He played all 14 regular-season games and two playoff games at right guard.

A first-round pick of the Ottawa Redblacks in 2017, the Regina-born Johnson played three seasons in the nation’s capital.

Ferland played all 14 regular-season games in his rookie season with the Roughriders, starting 13 at left guard, before moving to centre.

The native of Melfort, Sask., also started at left guard for the West semifinal and West final.

Ferland played the most snaps of any Roughrider player in 2021.

