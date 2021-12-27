Alberta RCMP searching for child believed abducted by his father

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP are searching for a little boy believed to have been abducted by his father.

Three-year-old Elijah Nyhus was supposed to be returned to his mother on the afternoon of Dec. 24 as part of a judicial order, but wasn’t dropped off.

Wetaskiwin RCMP said the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench had issued that order on Dec. 23.

Nyhus is believed to be driving a white 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Alberta RCMP have engaged the assistance of the Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) and Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), as well as the assistance of municipal police agencies throughout Alberta to exhaust efforts to locate the father and son.

Wetaskiwin RCMP do not believe the child is in danger of serious harm or death and as such, have not met the criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued at this time.

A warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Malin Anthony Nyhus. He’s described as 6’ – 6’3”, 186 lbs – 230 lbs with a medium build, blond with hazel eyes.

Elijah is 3’5” with a slim build and has red hair and brown eyes.

The pair was last seen in Red Deer, Alta., on the evening of Christmas Eve.

Nyhus is believed to be driving an older model 2007 White Pontiac Grand Prix displaying British Columbia license plate: LRO-91K. The license plate may have been replaced with a non-registered Alberta license plate: CKY-4592.

If you have any information as to Malin or Elijah’s whereabouts, please contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.