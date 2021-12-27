SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

Edmonton pauses non-essential snow and ice-clearing work due to extreme cold

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 3:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton weather forecast: Friday, December 24, 2021' Edmonton weather forecast: Friday, December 24, 2021
WATCH: Here's Phil Darlington's Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

The City of Edmonton announced Monday that, due to the extreme cold temperatures, it would be pausing “non-essential snow and ice-clearing work, including Phase 2 residential areas.”

In a news release, the city said: “the current temperatures present a significant risk to employees, equipment and contracted equipment.

“Temperatures will be monitored and operations will resume when it is safe to do so.”

Read more: Edmonton extends Phase 1 parking ban; ‘Please do not park on roads’

The city said crews would continue to respond to “safety-sensitive notifications” and address “emergent and priority issues.”

On Sunday, Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for all of Alberta.

Extreme cold wind chill values are expected into next week, with the coldest wind chill to be between minus 40 and minus 50.

Read more: Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for Alberta on Boxing Day

According to the agency, areas in northern Alberta will experience a prolonged period of extreme cold conditions, possibly persisting into next weekend.

With frostbite able to develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill, Environment Canada says to cover up all skin and to avoid outdoor activities.

