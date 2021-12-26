Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for Alberta on Boxing Day

Send this page to someone via email

Old man Winter is showing its true colours as Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for all of Alberta.

Extreme cold wind chill values are expected into next week, with the coldest wind chill to be between minus 40 and minus 50.

According to the government department, areas in northern Alberta will experience a prolonged period of extreme cold conditions, possibly persisting into next weekend.

With frostbite able to develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill, Environment Canada says to cover up all skin and to avoid outdoor activities.

As a reminder, if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

1:54 Lethbridge shelters ready for cold snap amid holiday season Lethbridge shelters ready for cold snap amid holiday season

Ski hills closed

The frigid temps closed down multiple ski hills on Boxing Day.

According to a news release, WinSport said the ski and snowboard hill at Canada Olympic Park will be closed to guests on Monday due to the frigid temperatures.

The Servus Tube Park will also be closed through Wednesday with a tentative re-opening date of Thursday, weather dependent.

Sunshine Ski Resort announced Sunday morning it was closed for the day, along with Nakiska.

As of Sunday morning the only two ski hills that remained open were Castle Mountain and Lake Louise.