Early-morning apartment fire in St. Vital sends one person to hospital

One person was taken to hospital and another was treated by paramedics following an early-morning fire in an apartment building in Winnipeg’s St. Vital area Monday.

Crews went to a seven-storey building in the 0-100 block of Arden Avenue at 6:47 a.m. after an automatic alarm was triggered.

Firefighters quickly determined that smoke was coming from a suite on the third floor and had the fire under control by 7:08 a.m.

Some people had evacuated by the time crews arrived, the city stated in a press release. Two people were assessed and treated by paramedics with one taken to hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The city’s Emergency Social Services was also called in to help several tenants find a temporary place to stay.

The fire is reported to have been contained in a single unit. No damage estimates are available.

Emerson Avenue Fire

Meantime, no injuries were reported following a fire at a bungalow in the River East area.

The city says crews responded to calls about a fire at the building in the 400 block of Emerson Avenue at 10:38 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the home and opened up a portion of the building to find the fire within a building cavity.

It was declared under control at 11:08 p.m.

The people living there evacuated before crews arrived.

The cause of both fires is now under investigation.