Canada

8 injured, 5 seriously, after crash in downtown Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 26, 2021 3:06 pm
The scene of the crash at Yonge and Richmond streets Sunday afternoon. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash at Yonge and Richmond streets Sunday afternoon. Steve Rafuse / Global News

Eight people are injured, five seriously, after a two-car crash in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon, officials say.

Toronto police said on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge and Richmond streets just after 2 p.m.

Police said there was a two-vehicle crash and added that one car was flipped over and one was pushed off the road.

Police said pedestrians were also struck.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a total of eight people were transported to hospital.

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at police in Toronto

Four people with serious injuries were taken to a trauma centre.

Two pediatric patients were also taken to hospital, one of whom was seriously injured.

Two other people suffered minor injuries.

Officers assisted with an emergency run for two victims, police said.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Yonge Street is closed in the area.

