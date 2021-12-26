B.C. bracing for extreme cold, near record lows expected in Metro Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued warnings for extreme cold, winter storms, snowfall and chilly Arctic winds for much of the province.

A “bitterly cold airmass” has settled over the B.C. Interior, the federal agency said Sunday, warning that overnight lows could range between minus 30C and minus 50C with the wind chill.

Records were broken in Agassiz, Burns Lake, Port Alberni and Vernon on Sunday, with temperatures of minus 11.9C, minus 38.6C, minus 12.3C and minus 19.2C, respectively.

Vernon made the greatest leap — it’s previous record for Dec. 26 was minus 15.4 in 2008.

Some parts of B.C. have already shattered records for the coldest Dec. 26 on record. Global News

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for the Cariboo region, 100 Mile area, Peace River region, Cassiar Mountains, and Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District.

A warning has also been issued for Fort Nelson, Williston, Yellowhead, McGregor, Prince George, Watson Lake, the Muncho Lake and Stone Mountain parks, and Stuart-Nechako region.

The cold will last until Monday morning, Environment Canada forecasts, with some moderation in temperature on Monday afternoon.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 25

Meanwhile, Arctic wind warnings have been issued for the Central Coast regions, East Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria, the Howe Sound area, Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, and Fraser Valley.

Wind chills below minus 20C are expected between Sunday night and Wednesday, with “near record temperatures” early in the week, said Environment Canada.

The City of Vancouver has released a list of facilities with shelter space, including the Langara YMCA, Cascades and Tenth churches, the Evelyne Saller Centre, and the Bud Osborn EWR.

On Sunday, temperatures were 10C below the seasonal average for Vancouver with a high of minus 4C and a wind chill of minus 13C.

#Vancouver temperatures expected to fall below freezing over next few days. If you need somewhere warm, dry and safe to stay day or night, please visit one of our warming shelters

City of Vancouver December 25, 2021

The winter conditions also prompted a series of travel advisories and road closures throughout the province, along with ferry cancellations in Upper Arrow Lake on Sunday morning.

Via DriveBC, the Ministry of Transportation is discouraging non-essential travel on several portions of Highways 1, 14, 17 and 3.

A snowfall warning of up to four centimetres has also been issued for East Vancouver Island.