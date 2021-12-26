Ontario reports nearly 10K new COVID cases Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there were 9,826 new infections, which is the second-highest single-day increase in Ontario since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, a record 10,412 cases were reported.

Elliott said there are 373 people hospitalized with COVID, which is down from Saturday’s report when there were 510 people hospitalized. However, Elliott said not all hospitals report stats on weekends or holidays.

There are 168 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, which is up by one compared to Saturday’s report.

Despite the recent rise in cases, the number of people in ICUs due to COVID-19 has remained relatively stable, but has overall been on a slow rise.

A spokesperson for Elliott said Friday that an increase in ICU admissions is expected in the coming weeks as Omicron spreads, “particularly among the unvaccinated.”

Elliott said a total of more than 106,000 vaccine doses were administered in Ontario on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which is down significantly from recent daily totals of vaccines administered. She said 90.7 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had one vaccine dose, while 88 per cent have received at least two.

Additional data regarding the COVID-19 situation in Ontario was not released due to the holidays.

All data is expected to be updated on Wednesday.

Today 373 people are hospitalized with #COVID19, and 168 people are in ICU due to COVID-19. Yesterday there were 510 people hospitalized, and 167 people in ICU. Please note that not all hospitals report on holidays or weekends. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 26, 2021

