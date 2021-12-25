Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 person dead after early morning fire in Toronto’s east end

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 25, 2021 5:27 pm
Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell says firefighters arrived at a home on Scarborough Golf Club Road just after 3:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. View image in full screen
Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell says firefighters arrived at a home on Scarborough Golf Club Road just after 3:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

TORONTO – One person has died and several firefighters were injured following a fire in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell says firefighters arrived at a home on Scarborough Golf Club Road just after 3:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

He says one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while six firefighters who “fell through the floor” while battling the flames were checked out at a hospital but later released.

Read more: 1 dead after shooting in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights area: police

Powell says the extent of the damage and number of people affected is not yet known.

Trending Stories

He says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg called it “a very difficult and tragic fire” saying he extends his “deepest condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this terrible fire.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagFatal Fire tagToronto Fire tagToronto fire services tagFatal Toronto Fire tagscarborough golf club road tagScarborough Golf Club Road fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers