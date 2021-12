1 dead after shooting in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights area: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say one person has died after a shooting occurred in the city’s Lawrence Heights area on Friday night.

Police say they received reports of a man who was shot in the area of Replin and Flemington roads shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday.

They say officers located a victim at the scene with serious injuries.

The victim was then rushed to hospital.

Police say the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating.