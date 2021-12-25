Menu

Comments

Crime

1 dead after shooting in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights area: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 25, 2021 5:19 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Toronto police say one person has died after a shooting occurred in the city’s Lawrence Heights area on Friday night.

Police say they received reports of a man who was shot in the area of Replin and Flemington roads shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday.

They say officers located a victim at the scene with serious injuries.

Read more: 21-year-old man shot dead in North York

The victim was then rushed to hospital.

Police say the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
