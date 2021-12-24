SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie tests positive for COVID-19

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 4:38 pm
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie attends an announcement at Mississauga Hospital in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie attends an announcement at Mississauga Hospital in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has tested positive for COVID-19.

Crombie said in a statement that she is in good spirits and currently has mild symptoms.

She said she is following all public health guidelines and is isolating at home.

“COVID cases continue to quickly increase across our community and the Omicron variant is highly transmissible,” her statement continued.

“I encourage all Mississaugans to book their first, second or booster shots as soon as possible.”

Crombie said additional capacity to support the booster campaign is being brought online every day and thanked health-care workers who are working to administer shots.

“Getting vaccinated, masking, staying home and testing if you are unwell remain the best way to help keep our families, friends and neighbours safe and healthy this holiday season,” the statement said.

Ontario reported a record 9,571 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

