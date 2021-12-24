Ontario breaks COVID case record for 2nd straight day with nearly 9,600 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario has set a record for new COVID-19 infections for the second straight day with nearly 9,600 infections reported.

There were 9,571 cases reported Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Ontario to 676,924 since the pandemic began.

For comparison, last Friday 3,214 cases were reported.

On Thursday, 5,790 cases were reported.

Six additional deaths were also announced on Dec. 24, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 10,146.

A total of 626,798 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,997.

More than 72,600 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now administered a total of 20,827,410 tests and 67,571 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 18.7 per cent, which is up from Thursday’s report, when it was 16 per cent, and up from last Friday’s report, when it was 8.2 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 508 people hospitalized with COVID (up by 68), 164 of whom are in intensive care due to COVID (down by five); 102 people in ICUs are on a ventilator (down by four).

508 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 355 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 153 are fully vaccinated. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 24, 2021

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of those hospitalized, 153 are fully vaccinated and of those in intensive care, 28 are fully vaccinated.

Prior to the most recent spike, the largest increase in cases was on April 16, when there were 4,812 reported.

At that time, there were 1,955 people in hospital with COVID and 701 in intensive care due to the virus. Twenty-five deaths were also reported that day.

There were 229,743 COVID-19 vaccines administered Thursday — 11,619 were first doses, 4,000 were second doses and 214,124 were third doses.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated represent 22.7% of Ontario’s total population and amount to 1,892 of Ontario's 9,571 new reported cases. 254 cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 24, 2021

2:25 Quebec and Ontario break COVID case records Quebec and Ontario break COVID case records

