B.C. health officials to hold Christmas Eve COVID-19 briefing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to hold a final COVID-19 briefing before the Christmas holiday at 10 a.m. PT Friday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will take reporters’ questions.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

The update comes amid surging case numbers in B.C., believed to be driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

On Thursday, B.C. reported more than 2,000 new cases, nearly tripling one-day case numbers in a week, and surpassing the province’s “worst-case scenario” for the end of the month.

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 Thousands of non-urgent B.C. surgeries to be postponed in new year Thousands of non-urgent B.C. surgeries to be postponed in new year