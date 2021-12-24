Peterborough County OPP arrest 2 Ottawa teens following crash of stolen vehicle in Havelock

Two Ottawa teenagers are facing multiple charges following the crash of a reported stolen vehicle in Peterborough County on Thursday morning.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9 a.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cole Road just north of the village of Havelock in Havelock-Belmont Methuen Township, 50 kilometres east of Peterborough.
Witnesses reported the vehicle rolled after the driver lost control at a turn. Investigators determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from a residence in Northumberland County.
Ladislav Geci, 18, and a 16-year-old passenger, both of Ottawa, were arrested and each charged with theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Geci was also charged with three counts of operation while prohibited and two counts of failure to comply with a sentence.
They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 14.
Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the 16-year-old accused cannot be released.
