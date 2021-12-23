Menu

Health

N.L. reports 100 new COVID-19 cases as provincewide health restrictions take effect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2021 2:21 pm
A medical staff member prepares a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre in Paris on December 7, 2021. View image in full screen
A medical staff member prepares a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre in Paris on December 7, 2021. Mylene Deroche/ABACAPRESS.COM

Public health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19.

Thursday’s case count is tied with the 100 infections logged on Feb. 11 as the highest number reported in a day since the pandemic emerged last spring.

Officials say there are 314 active reported infections in the province and no COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

Read more: Bars, theatres to close across N.L. as province reports 60 new COVID-19 infections

Bars, cinemas and bingo halls were all closed as of this morning, as heightened public health restrictions came into effect at 12:01 a.m.

Restaurants must operate at half capacity with physical distancing measures in place, and households must maintain only 20 close contacts.

Officials say the measures are intended to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus and that they’ll be re-evaluated on Jan. 10.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
