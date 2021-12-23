Manitoba posts 3rd highest daily COVID-19 case count on record

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials announced 556 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the third-highest one-day spike in infections reported in the province during the pandemic.

Manitoba’s second-worst daily case count came May 21, when 594 new cases were reported. The worst came the day before that when 603 people were confirmed to have COVID-19.

The number of new cases in Manitoba has been rapidly climbing in recent days. Since Monday, the province has reported 1,458 new infections.

Health officials also announced the death of another person with COVID-19 on Thursday. Details of the latest victim will come in the province’s next COVID-19 media release, expected next week.

Story continues below advertisement

2:20 Manitoba government announces compensation plan for businesses impacted by COVID-19 Manitoba government announces compensation plan for businesses impacted by COVID-19

The latest pandemic data posted on the province’s website Thursday shows there are now 2,933 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba. The province’s five-day test positivity rate is 10.9 per cent, a full percentage point higher than it was Thursday.

The site shows Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,369.

The majority of Thursday’s new cases — 355 infections — were found in the Winnipeg Health region.

Another 62 cases were reported in the Southern Health region, 51 were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 47 were reported in the Northern Health region and 41 were found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Manitoba Health. Manitoba Health

Health data shows 440 of Thursday’s infections are among people who were fully vaccinated, 84 had yet to be vaccinated and 32 were partially vaccinated.

The province says 3,886 lab tests for COVID-19 were completed in Manitoba Wednesday.

There are currently 144 Manitobans hospitalized due to COVID-19, up seven from Wednesday, with 28 patients in ICU as a result of the virus, four more than was reported a day earlier.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 72,834 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 68,532 have since recovered, according to health data.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.