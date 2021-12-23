16-year-old boy charged after stabbing in Toronto’s east end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a stabbing in the city’s east end early Thursday.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to the area of Coxwell Avenue and O’Connor Drive in East York around 12:15 a.m.

The statement said two people got into a fight and one person stabbed the other.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said a 16-year-old boy has since been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

2:44 Toronto police chief looks back at 2021 Toronto police chief looks back at 2021