Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

16-year-old boy charged after stabbing in Toronto’s east end: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 11:27 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a stabbing in the city’s east end early Thursday.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to the area of Coxwell Avenue and O’Connor Drive in East York around 12:15 a.m.

Read more: Man in critical condition after stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core, police say

The statement said two people got into a fight and one person stabbed the other.

Trending Stories

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said a 16-year-old boy has since been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police chief looks back at 2021' Toronto police chief looks back at 2021
Toronto police chief looks back at 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagStabbing tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagToronto Stabbing tagCoxwell Avenue and O'Connor Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers