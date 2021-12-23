Menu

Economy

Canadian economy grew in October – by 0.8%, Statistics Canada says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2021 8:52 am
Click to play video: 'Freeland says Canada on track for ‘full recovery of GDP’ in Q1 2022' Freeland says Canada on track for ‘full recovery of GDP’ in Q1 2022
WATCH: Freeland says Canada on track for ‘full recovery of GDP’ in Q1 2022 – Dec 9, 2021

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product increased by 0.8 per cent in October.

Gains for the month were seen across most sectors, including manufacturing whose rebound of 1.8 per cent in October more than offset a September contraction.

Statistics Canada says total economic activity in October was 0.4 per cent below pre-pandemic levels recorded in February 2020.

Read more: Canada’s annual inflation rate holds steady in November at 4.7%

The economy appears to have inched closer to closing that gap as Statistics Canada says preliminary data for November suggests a rise in GDP of 0.3 per cent for the month.

Another gain in November would mark six straight months of economic expansion.

Statistics Canada will finalize November’s figures in early February.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
