What’s open, what’s closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

There is no shortage of closures and service reductions around Halifax on Christmas and Boxing Day.

Many of the usual businesses are closing their doors early on Christmas Eve and some are staying closed all weekend, reopening on Monday.

As a reminder, all retail businesses are operating at 50 per cent capacity with physical distancing, as part of the province’s most recent COVID-19 restrictions.

Here’s a list of what you can expect over the holidays.

Food and drink

Sobeys: Closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Story continues below advertisement

NSLC: Closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market: Closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Shopping

Halifax Shopping Centre: Closed on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2022, reopening on Dec. 27 (Boxing Day Sale) from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mic Mac Mall: Closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, reopening on Dec. 27 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunnyside Mall: Closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, reopening on Dec. 27 from 9:30 to 6 p.m.

Halifax Transit bus and ferry services

Halifax Transit buses will be operating on holiday service (Sunday) schedules on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Detailed holiday service schedules for conventional buses can be found online.

The Alderney and Woodside ferries will not be operating on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. Ferries will be operating on holiday service (Sunday) schedules on Dec. 26. See the holiday service schedule for ferries online.

In support of MADD Halifax Regional Chapter, Halifax Transit will be offering free extended bus and Alderney Ferry service on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, beginning at 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 Nova Scotia tightens restrictions ahead of holidays as COVID-19 surges Nova Scotia tightens restrictions ahead of holidays as COVID-19 surges

Further details on the free and extended New Year’s Eve bus and Alderney Ferry services are available online.

According to the City of Halifax, residents are reminded that based on current staff availability, Halifax Transit expects that conventional bus and ferry services will be impacted for approximately the next two weeks.

On weekdays, the Alderney Ferry will only have 15-minute service between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., and 30-minute service between 2 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. A full list of cancelled trips can be found online. Access-A-Bus service is expected to continue as usual.

Parking

On-street parking will be free on Dec. 27, Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, however, HRM says motorists must abide by other posted signage, such as accessible parking, fire hydrants and no-stopping.

Story continues below advertisement

Parking is free on weekdays after 6 p.m. and on weekends and holidays. For more information on parking, visit the city’s website.

Solid waste collection

Solid waste collection and facility hours: Garbage, organics and recyclables collection services will not be affected by the holidays. Residents are reminded that collection services can begin as early as 7 a.m.

The Household Special Waste (HSW) Depot: Closed on Saturday, Dec. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 1, reopening on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Otter Lake Waste Facility, the municipal recycling plant and the composting facilities will be closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, but will be open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 for regular business hours.

Recreation

Many recreation facilities will be operating on irregular schedules between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3. People are couraged to call their local facility in advance to confirm complete holiday operating hours.

The Emera Oval: Holiday skates will tentatively be held on Dec. 24, Dec. 26, Dec. 31 and Jan 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax Public Gardens Holiday Lights: the gardens will have a festive trail of holiday lights and music display, as part of Nova Scotia’s Evergreen Festival. This free experience will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night until Jan. 1, 2022.

Events

Municipal New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place virtually this year to allow residents to ring in the new year safely. HRM says more details will be available in the coming days.

1:15 Nova Scotia closing schools early for holiday break amid COVID-19 surge Nova Scotia closing schools early for holiday break amid COVID-19 surge – Dec 15, 2021