Man in critical condition after stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 50s has been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after being stabbed near Yonge and Dundas streets.

Emergency crews were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Toronto police initially reported the male victim was in his 40s. However, Toronto paramedics have confirmed to Global News that he is in his 50s.

In a tweet, Toronto police said to expect traffic delays in the area due to multiple emergency service vehicles on scene.

Street cars will also be affected on Dundas Street, police said.

STABBING: UPDATE

Dundas St/Yonge St

– Police are on scene investigating

– Man in his 40's transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries

– Anyone w/info contact police or Crime Stoppers @CanStopCrime 416-222-TIPS #GO2463914

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.

2:44 Toronto police chief looks back at 2021 Toronto police chief looks back at 2021