Man in critical condition after stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core: police

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 7:22 pm
A man in his 50s is in critical condition after being stabbed in Toronto. View image in full screen
A man in his 50s is in critical condition after being stabbed in Toronto. Max Trotta / Global News

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 50s has been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after being stabbed near Yonge and Dundas streets.

Emergency crews were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Toronto police initially reported the male victim was in his 40s. However, Toronto paramedics have confirmed to Global News that he is in his 50s.

In a tweet, Toronto police said to expect traffic delays in the area due to multiple emergency service vehicles on scene.

Street cars will also be affected on Dundas Street, police said.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Trending Stories

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.

