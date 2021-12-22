Menu

Crime

Edmonton liquor store employees stabbed, pepper sprayed: police

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 7:14 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle. View image in full screen
An Edmonton police service vehicle. Global News

A liquor store employee was stabbed while another was pepper sprayed on Monday night, according to Edmonton police.

Around 8:10 p.m., two men entered the store in the area of 131 Avenue and 82 Street and allegedly pepper sprayed an employee in the face, police said.

In a news release sent out Wednesday, police said the second employee then followed the two suspects where an altercation took place, which is when the victim was stabbed.

Read more: Police looking for 2 suspects after $100K jewelry heist at Edmonton’s Southgate Centre

Police say the man who was stabbed was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This event highlights the dire need for preventative action to protect liquor store employees,” acting Sgt. Ben Davi said.

“When EPS partnered with ALCANNA on our pilot project to implement ID scanners in liquor stores, we found that theft and the violence associated with it were reduced by at least 94 per cent at former high-theft locations. We know this technology saves lives, and the EPS continues to advocate with government and the liquor industry to make ID scanners an industry-wide security standard.”

Read more: Privacy commissioner flags issues with ID-scanning at Alberta liquor stores

The EPS robbery section has taken over the investigation.

Click to play video: 'RCMP discuss violent robbery in Edson, Alberta' RCMP discuss violent robbery in Edson, Alberta
RCMP discuss violent robbery in Edson, Alberta – Dec 13, 2021
