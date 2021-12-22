U of L moving classes online in response to Omicron variant

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Lethbridge is joining its counterparts at the University of Calgary and University of Alberta in announcing a return to online learning amid the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

In a statement released Wednesday, U of L President Mike Mahon explained the decision to begin the 2022 spring semester online “for a short period” of time will allow them time to access the impact of the variant on the community.

All classes will be online from Jan. 5 to Jan. 21 at both the U of L’s Lethbridge and Calgary campus, with in-person learning commencing “as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Some staff may remain on campus to ensure operational effectiveness.

2:28 Dr. Hinshaw’s dire Omicron warning: ‘We will see transmission rise to heights we’ve never seen’ Dr. Hinshaw’s dire Omicron warning: ‘We will see transmission rise to heights we’ve never seen’

“Students have been clear that face-to-face experiences inside and outside the classroom are important to their learning experiences and their mental health,” Mahon outlined in the letter.

Story continues below advertisement

“So while courses will move online to start the term, faculty members and students should plan for a return to an in-person format once the Omicron threat has diminished.”

However, some services on campus will remain while complying with health directives, including the gym, library, sport facilities and food services.

Faculty and staff are asked to not plan any events on campus at this time, and the school community is being encouraged to follow practices to limit the spread, including getting the booster shot and wearing masks.

Counselling and mental health supports are available for students, staff, and faculty.

Global News has reached out to Lethbridge College regarding any potential move to online classes. This article will be updated with any future developments.