All Albertans 18+ can now book COVID-19 vaccine booster appointments

All Albertans age 18 and older can immediately book an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, as long as five months have passed since their second dose.

The Alberta government announced the expanded booster eligibility late Tuesday morning.

Up until now, only Albertans age 50 and older, as well as health-care workers and those with specific underlying health conditions, were eligible to book a booster.

The province said it is launching the “ambitious booster shot campaign” to protect Albertans from the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of concern.

“There is still a lot that we don’t know about Omicron,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release.

“But one thing we do know is that the most powerful protection from this highly contagious variant is to get a booster shot. I urge all Albertans to step up and protect themselves and the health-care system with a booster as soon as they can.”

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health reiterated that third doses are especially important to protect against the Omicron variant.

“Vaccines continue to be our best protection against COVID-19 and with the highly transmissible Omicron variant, I encourage all eligible Albertans to book their first, second and third doses as soon as they are eligible,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

The province encourages Albertans to take the first mRNA vaccine available to them for their third dose. Albertans aged 18 to 29 will receive the Pfizer vaccine for their booster as a precautionary measure, the province said.

“While there is a slightly increased risk of myocarditis in younger Albertans from Moderna (vaccine), especially in males, individuals are much more likely to experience myocarditis from COVID-19 infection than the vaccine,” read the province’s news release.

The expanded eligibility comes after Alberta saw a drastic spike in the number of Omicron cases identified over the weekend.

Alberta released three days’ worth of COVID-19 data on Monday, which saw the province identify 872 new cases of the Omicron variant of concern.

On Friday afternoon, the province had identified 173 cases of Omicron. As of Monday afternoon, that number had jumped to 1,045 cases.

In total, Alberta identified 1,925 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous three days.

The number of active cases rose from 4,431 cases Friday to 5,652 active cases Monday. The hospitalization rate remained stable over the weekend, with 324 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 69 people were being treated in intensive care as of Monday afternoon.

Booster dose appointments can be booked with participating pharmacies or Alberta Health Services online or by calling AHS at 811.

