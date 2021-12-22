COVID-19: N.S. breaks daily record for 7th straight day with 537 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has broken is daily COVID-19 case count record for the seventh day in a row with 537 new cases.

As well, the province has announced one death related to COVID-19. A man in his 50s in the Northern Zone has died.

In a statement, Premier Tim Houston said the holiday season “is not the time to let our guard down” as cases continue to surge driven by the Omicron variant.

“I am saddened to hear about the loss of another Nova Scotian, so close to what is supposed to be a joyful time of year. I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends grieving,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 434 are in Central Zone, which includes Halifax. The Eastern Zone had 36 cases, the Northern Zone had 44 cases and the Western Zone reported 23 cases.

Ten people are in hospital, including three in ICU.

Outbreaks

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Dartmouth General Hospital. Fewer than five patients have tested positive, and all patients are being monitored.

“Infection prevention and control measures are being put in place, and NSHA is currently testing all patients and staff identified as a close contact,” the province noted.

As well, an additional patient has tested positive at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish. The total number of cases there is still fewer than five. Testing is being made available for all staff and doctors on site who want to get tested.

An additional resident at Parkstone Enhanced Care in Halifax has tested positive. So far, a total of two residents and one staff member at the facility have tested positive.

As well, an additional resident at Parkland Antigonish, a seniors’ living community, has tested positive. That brings that facility’s total to three residents and two staff members.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, no new cases have been reported in the outbreak at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre or the outbreak at Ocean View Continuing Care Centre in Eastern Passage.

Tighter restrictions

Wednesday also marked the beginning of tighter restrictions, just ahead of the holidays.

As of 6 a.m., the province has lowered the gathering limit for informal indoor and outdoor gatherings to 10 people from the same household or a consistent social group.

Festivals, sports events and in-person performances are no longer allowed. Events held by recognized businesses, such as weddings and funerals, can have 25 per cent of their legal capacity to a maximum of 50 people.

1:53 Nova Scotia tightens restrictions ahead of holidays as COVID-19 surges Nova Scotia tightens restrictions ahead of holidays as COVID-19 surges

Paid sick leave

The province announced Wednesday it will be relaunching its COVID-19 Paid Sick Leave Program on Jan. 10, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who have been impacted by this fourth wave may qualify for up to four paid sick days. The program will be in place until March 31, 2022 and will be retroactive to include sick days starting from Dec. 20.

“We know people are feeling extra stressed at this holiday time, and we want them to know more assistance is coming with the relaunch of this temporary program,” said Premier Tim Houston in a release.

The program applies to people who cannot work remotely and miss less than 50 per cent of their scheduled work time in a one-week period due to COVID-19. It will cover employee wages, including self-employed people, up to a maximum of $20 per hour or $160 per day. That means the maximum payment over the 15-week program is $640 per worker.

Eligible businesses that continue to pay their employees during their leave may be reimbursed by the program.

The province noted the program complements the federal Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, which may apply after an employee has been off for 50 per cent of more of their scheduled work week. That program runs until May 2022.

Nova Scotia’s initial Paid Sick Leave Program covered sick days from May 10 to July 31, during the province’s third wave of COVID-19. About $600,000 was paid out and 4,000 sick days were covered.

Story continues below advertisement

3:05 COVID-19: Freeland discusses details, qualifications for $300-a-week benefit COVID-19: Freeland discusses details, qualifications for $300-a-week benefit