17 animals dead after fire at Alberta animal sanctuary

Send this page to someone via email

More than a dozen animals are dead following a fire at an animal sanctuary northwest of Edmonton earlier this week.

Early Monday morning, a fire broke out at a barn at the Ferne’s Acres Animal Sanctuary in Busby, Alta. The barn housed some of the sanctuary’s animals, as well as many animals that were owned by the sanctuary’s founder.

Founder Terra MacLean said her husband was leaving for work around 5:30 a.m. Monday when he opened the door and smelled smoke.

“He went down and looked over the edge of the hill because the barn is a little bit down a hill from the house, and he saw flames and smoke,” she explained Wednesday.

“He yelled for me. I jumped up, I yelled for the kids to come and help and we went running down there but by the time we got there, the roof was already collapsed. The structures inside were already burnt.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you ran down you hoped you were going to save something and then you’re kind of in a panic mode.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "When you ran down you hoped you were going to save something and then you're kind of in a panic mode."

The barn was destroyed by the blaze. While several animals were able to make it out of the barn, 17 animals were killed, including two pot-bellied pigs, four goats, a flock of roosters and four ducks.

“The horses and cows had migrated out by themselves because the door was open, thankfully,” MacLean said. “But the goats and the pigs… based on the evidence that the fire marshal said where the fire started, the fire would have started between them and the door so they would have to walk towards to fire to get out and generally speaking, animals won’t do that.

“The ducks and chickens were locked in so they didn’t have a choice in the matter,” she said emotionally.

Ferne’s Acres is dedicating to supporting and caring for animals “that fall through the cracks,” according to a post on its website. The sanctuary takes in dogs, cats, as well as farm animals. It provides long-term shelter and veterinary care for animals whose medical or behavioural needs make them unsuitable for adoption.

MacLean said over the years, the animals have become part of their family.

Story continues below advertisement

“Gordon and Vincent, the two older goats — Gordon was I think nine this year. We got him as a rescue. He’d been shot and attacked by dogs when we originally got him. So we’ve had him since he was young and he just had such a huge personality. And Vincent, the little goat, he was the same way. He would pretend to headbutt people when they came here and it was hilarious.”

MacLean said they’ve had the pot-bellied pigs for about 11 years.

“They’re just such a huge part of your life when you look after animals,” she said.

“They were an extension of the family. We let them out all the time so they were up on the front lawn, anybody that ever came here and visited got greeted by goats and pigs. They didn’t just live in a pen at the barn, they were part of it around here.”

MacLean just hopes none of the animals suffered.

“You’re just trying to do good, you’re trying to save these animals and then this happens. It really takes a toll on you.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "You're just trying to do good, you're trying to save these animals and then this happens. It really takes a toll on you."

Westlock County fire chief John Biro said when the fire was called in, the building had already collapsed and the fire was partially extinguished. A fire crew was not sent out to douse the blaze, but they did attend the scene to make sure it didn’t spread.

Story continues below advertisement

Biro said it’s believed the fire was caused by a heat lamp.

Read more: Animal sanctuary reeling after 9 animals killed in Thursday night barn fire

The animal sanctuary is collecting donations in hopes of rebuilding. The sanctuary is also looking for donations of straw, troughs, blankets for large animals, horse tack, heat lamps, feeding dishes and windbreaks/horse shelters.

“Without a barn there is no rescuing. If a baby goat needed to come in tomorrow we have nowhere to put it. The barn housed everything from the livestock side of things.”

Details on how to donate can be found on the sanctuary’s website.