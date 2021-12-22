Manitoba students to stay home until Jan. 10: province

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Manitoba says students in kindergarten to Grade 12 will not return to school until Jan. 10, 2022.

Students were supposed to return to school on Jan. 6 after the winter break.

Manitoba schools won't be back in session until January 10, the province has announced. Class was supposed to start back up on Jan. 6. Education Minister @CliffCullenMLA says it will give Public Health more time to better assess the risk and look at options for the new year. — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) December 22, 2021

Education Minister Cliff Cullen made the announcement Wednesday morning and said the delay will allow the province to better assess the risk of the COVID-19 Omicron variant for students.

“Right now, things are changing rapidly and public health has recommended a slight delay to the return to school,” he said in a statement.

The delay will also mean more time to distribute rapid tests to schools, and give more time for vaccinations and booster shots.

“We have recommended this delay to a return to school in addition to the restrictions under the public health orders and I want to remind Manitobans of the importance of keeping gathering sizes small to allow a safer return to school in the new year,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer.

In St. James-Assiniboina School Division, one school closed altogether Wednesday, which was the last day before winter break regardless.

Heritage School closed down, citing “an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

“Families that are unable to make childcare arrangements with such short notice may attend school as Heritage School staff will be onsite.”