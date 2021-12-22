Manitoba students to stay home until Jan. 10: province

The province of Manitoba says students in kindergarten to Grade 12 will not return to school until Jan. 10, 2022.
Students were supposed to return to school on Jan. 6 after the winter break.
Education Minister Cliff Cullen made the announcement Wednesday morning and said the delay will allow the province to better assess the risk of the COVID-19 Omicron variant for students.
“Right now, things are changing rapidly and public health has recommended a slight delay to the return to school,” he said in a statement.
The delay will also mean more time to distribute rapid tests to schools, and give more time for vaccinations and booster shots.
“We have recommended this delay to a return to school in addition to the restrictions under the public health orders and I want to remind Manitobans of the importance of keeping gathering sizes small to allow a safer return to school in the new year,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer.
In St. James-Assiniboina School Division, one school closed altogether Wednesday, which was the last day before winter break regardless.
Heritage School closed down, citing “an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
“Families that are unable to make childcare arrangements with such short notice may attend school as Heritage School staff will be onsite.”
