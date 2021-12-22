Halifax’s Emera Oval now set to open for the season on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Emera Oval skating rink in Halifax is scheduled to open for the winter season next week.

Following a provincial news conference on COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, the municipality initially announced that the Oval will not open until at least Jan. 12.

However, in a news release issued Wednesday, the municipality said “following confirmation of capacity limits from the province,” it will now open on Monday, Dec. 27, weather permitting.

The release said the maximum capacity will be 230 participants per skate time and access will be provided on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Under provincial gathering limits, leisure and recreation businesses and organizations can operate at 50 per cent capacity with physical distancing.

Story continues below advertisement

Skaters will be required to show full proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a government-issued photo identification. They will also need to practice physical distancing and wear a mask at all times, including on the ice and in the Oval Pavilion.

“Equipment rentals, including skates and helmets, will not be available at this time, therefore, residents will be required to bring their own equipment,” the release said.

“CSA-approved multi-impact hockey helmets are mandatory for children 12 years of age and under however, all skaters are encouraged to wear a helmet, for their own safety.”

The release also said that skating helpers will not be available this season.

It said staff will continue to work with Public Health to adjust protocols as needed.