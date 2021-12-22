‘Selling Sunset’ stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim split

Send this page to someone via email

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have ended their relationship.

Selling Sunset stars Stause, 40, and Oppenheim, 44, have reportedly split five months after publicly confirming their romance.

In a post on his Instagram Story, Oppenheim confirmed the breakup, writing, “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another.”



“She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life,” he continued. “While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another.”

Finally, Oppenheim wrote, “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

In her own post on Instagram, Stause addressed the split, writing, “I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.”

“It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.”

Finally, she added, “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

Stause previously expressed a hesitancy to confirm their relationship with the world, worrying it would burden the pair.

The ex-couple was “really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in,” Stause told E! News in August. “People were getting a little savvy to it.”

“I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it’s not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time,” she said in a separate interview last week. “It just kind of felt easy.”

Season four of Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix in November.

ET Canada has reached out to their reps for comment.

