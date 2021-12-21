True North reveals plan for fans as capacity cut in half at Canada Life Centre

Send this page to someone via email

With capacity at Canada Life Centre now cut in half, True North has revealed its plan for fans attending upcoming Winnipeg Jets games.

The team’s next four home games have been divided into two packages with two games each and season-ticket holders will get to choose between one of them.

For those who purchased individual tickets, they will be given a refund but once season ticket holders make their decisions, there may be a few extra tickets available.

True North says a little more than 7500 fans will be allowed in the building under the new health orders.

COVID-19 restrictions on capacity, gatherings come into force in Manitoba

True North Senior VP of Sales Norva Riddell says those with tickets have been sent emails.

“We’ve basically had to rebuild from zero, so it’s important everyone read the emails that have been sent to them because they’ve been customized very specific to their circumstance,” Riddell said.

The Jets next four home games are Dec. 27 against Minnesota, Dec. 29 against Chicago, Jan. 8 against Seattle, and Jan. 10 against Minnesota.

The province’s latest public health orders, which require 50 per cent capacity at indoor public events, will expire January 11.

“We’ve tried to make the process as simple as possible,” Riddell said. “We will likely disappoint the odd fan, but hopefully there’s enough inventory to satisfy the requirement.”