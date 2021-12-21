Maggie Mac Neil swims to 100 butterfly gold, sets Canadian record

Send this page to someone via email

Maggie Mac Neil has set another record at the FINA world short-course swimming championships.

The 21-year-old from London, Ont., won gold in the women’s 100-metre butterfly on Tuesday with a Canadian record time of 55.04 seconds.

The new Canadian mark in the 100-metre butterfly comes a day after Mac Neil set a world record in the 50-metre backstroke.

Mac Neil also earned a silver medal in the women’s 4×100 medley on Tuesday. The Canadian team of Mac Neil, Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem and Kayla Sanchez set a new national record in the event with a time of three minutes 47.36 seconds.

Fellow Canadian Josh Liendo claimed bronze in the men’s 100-metre freestyle in 45.82.

The short-course championships are held in a 25-metre pool, as opposed to Olympic or world aquatic championship swimming, which is held in a 50-metre pool.

Canada finishes the world championships with seven gold, six silver and two bronze. Four of those gold medals and one of the silver medals also have Mac Neil’s name on them.

So proud and relieved to end my 2021 with this 100 fly quadfecta:

– SCM World champ ✔️ (‘21)

– LCM Olympic champ ✔️ (‘21)

– SCY NCAA champ ✔️ (‘21)

– LCM World champ ✔️ (‘19) pic.twitter.com/h7Z0yehC9O — Maggie Mac Neil, OLY (@mags_swims26) December 21, 2021

The event marks the end of a 2021 that’s gone swimmingly for Mac Neil, who captured Olympic gold, silver and bronze during the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Games in 100-metre butterfly, 4×100-metre freestyle and 4×100-metre medley, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.

