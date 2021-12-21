Menu

Sports

Maggie Mac Neil swims to 100 butterfly gold, sets Canadian record

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2021 3:56 pm
The new Canadian mark in the 100-metre butterfly comes a day after Maggie Mac Neil set a world record in the 50-metre backstroke. View image in full screen
The new Canadian mark in the 100-metre butterfly comes a day after Maggie Mac Neil set a world record in the 50-metre backstroke. Martin Meissner / AP Photo

Maggie Mac Neil has set another record at the FINA world short-course swimming championships.

The 21-year-old from London, Ont., won gold in the women’s 100-metre butterfly on Tuesday with a Canadian record time of 55.04 seconds.

The new Canadian mark in the 100-metre butterfly comes a day after Mac Neil set a world record in the 50-metre backstroke.

Read more: Maggie MacNeil sets world record in 50m backstroke

Mac Neil also earned a silver medal in the women’s 4×100 medley on Tuesday. The Canadian team of Mac Neil, Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem and Kayla Sanchez set a new national record in the event with a time of three minutes 47.36 seconds.

Fellow Canadian Josh Liendo claimed bronze in the men’s 100-metre freestyle in 45.82.

Story continues below advertisement

The short-course championships are held in a 25-metre pool, as opposed to Olympic or world aquatic championship swimming, which is held in a 50-metre pool.

Canada finishes the world championships with seven gold, six silver and two bronze. Four of those gold medals and one of the silver medals also have Mac Neil’s name on them.

Trending Stories

The event marks the end of a 2021 that’s gone swimmingly for Mac Neil, who captured Olympic gold, silver and bronze during the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Games in 100-metre butterfly, 4×100-metre freestyle and 4×100-metre medley, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Olympic swimmer Maggie Mac Neil talks making waves in Tokyo' Olympic swimmer Maggie Mac Neil talks making waves in Tokyo
Olympic swimmer Maggie Mac Neil talks making waves in Tokyo – Jul 28, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
