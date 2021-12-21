SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Guelph, Ont. hospital tightening visitor rules in response to rising cases

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 3:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Bumps in Ontario’s rollout for booster shots' Bumps in Ontario’s rollout for booster shots
WATCH: Many in Ontario logged on to book a COVID-19 booster shot on Monday morning, only to find appointments nowhere in sight.

Guelph General Hospital says it is further tightening visitor rules due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the community and the Omicron variant.

As of Thursday, only one person can be designated as an essential visitor per patient.

Read more: Ontario hospitals update visitor policies due to community spread amid Omicron wave

Vice-president of patient services and chief nursing executive Melissa Skinner said the decision to tighten the rules was not made lightly.

“We know how important family members and loved ones are to the patient experience and to their care journey,” Skinner said in a statement on Tuesday.

“However, we have to be mindful of the risks associated with this new variant and take extra precautions to ensure our hospital remains as safe as possible.”

Click to play video: 'Omicron renews pandemic threat on long-term care residents, staff' Omicron renews pandemic threat on long-term care residents, staff
Omicron renews pandemic threat on long-term care residents, staff

Those who can have a single visitor include emergency department patients, critically ill patients, in-patients over the age of 70, those whose stay is longer than five days, patients whose condition is deteriorating, paediatric patients, women in labour, those experiencing a mental health crisis and patients experiencing a pregnancy loss

Read more: Toronto hospital network puts some non-essential procedures on hold as COVID cases spike

“No one wanted to see a return to tighter restrictions, especially just days away from the Christmas holidays,” Skinner said.

“However, given the transmission risk of the Omicron variant and the rapid increase in community cases, it’s a necessary step to help ensure the safety of both patients and our staff.”

