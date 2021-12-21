Brandon’s former Greyhound bus station goes up in flames

Send this page to someone via email

Brandon’s former Greyhound bus station caught fire Monday night.

RCMP say officers responded to reports of a structure fire in the 100 block of 6th street at 8:30 p.m.

Kelly Angel shared footage of the fire on Facebook in the People of Brandon group.

The blaze was under control by 9:23 p.m. that same evening.

Police say the station was vacant and appeared to have been recently used by people who were seeking shelter.

Investigators believe the fire may have been started by someone who was trying to keep warm.

