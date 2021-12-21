Sole COVID-19 rapid test handout in Ottawa faces long lines, lack of supply

Send this page to someone via email

Rapid COVID-19 antigen test seekers lined up en masse at the only distribution site in Ottawa early Tuesday morning, only to be told to come back later when a supply of tests was ready for handout.

The Ontario government’s first pop-up rapid test site in Ottawa at the Minto Recreation Centre in Barrhaven listed its opening hours as starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, but hundreds of residents lined up hours in advance, some as early as 4 a.m., in hopes of securing a kit.

“I thought I’d be late, actually, coming at four,” rapid-test hopeful Belinda Batten told Global News.

2:03 Ontario sees long lines for rapid COVID test kits and boosters Ontario sees long lines for rapid COVID test kits and boosters

Batten said those in line weren’t told that there would be any delays in distributing supply, with staff coming out around 6 a.m. to move the line and saying 7 a.m. was still the opening time.

Story continues below advertisement

Apologetic staff later came out to tell attendees that the shipment from Toronto had been delayed. Those in line were given wristbands and told to return after 12 p.m. when the supply of rapid tests had arrived at the site.

Some residents were vocally frustrated but others were grateful to leave the cold with a guaranteed test kit reserved for them later in the day.

The Ontario rapid test pop-up holiday schedule has shifted the start time of Tuesday’s distribution schedule to 12 p.m.

Handouts from the Cambrian Road site are still listed to start at 7 a.m. for the rest of the week.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said last week that the province has identified 10 sites to hand out the rapid tests in Ottawa, but the Minto complex in Barrhaven is the sole site running so far. Additional sites are added to the holiday pop-up schedule on Fridays, according to the province.

The Ontario government completely exhausted its supply of rapid tests distributed through LCBOs in the province last week, with sites in Ottawa running out of kits within minutes of receiving supplies.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the Ontario Ministry of Health to hear whether additional supply will be ready for handout for the rest of the week.

With files from Global News’ Luigi Della Penta.

More to come.

2:02 Confusion, frustration as rapid antigen tests demand soars across Canada Confusion, frustration as rapid antigen tests demand soars across Canada