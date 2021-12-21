Overnight shooting in Fredericton leaves man in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

Fredericton police are investigating an overnight shooting on Fredericton’s Northside that ended with a man being in critical condition.

Police said they were alerted just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday by a report that a man had been shot outside a residence on the Northside.

Police found the man seriously injured and he was transported to the hospital.

“It is believed that the person, or persons responsible fled in a vehicle prior to police arrival,” police said.

Police do not believe the shooting to be random.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fredericton police major crimes or Crime Stoppers.

