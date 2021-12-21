Menu

Comments

Crime

Overnight shooting in Fredericton leaves man in critical condition

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 10:37 am
Overnight shooting in Fredericton leaves man in critical condition - image View image in full screen
File/Global News

Fredericton police are investigating an overnight shooting on Fredericton’s Northside that ended with a man being in critical condition.

Police said they were alerted just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday by a report that a man had been shot outside a residence on the Northside.

Police found the man seriously injured and he was transported to the hospital.

Read more: Police in N.B. say 35-year-old woman shot and killed

“It is believed that the person, or persons responsible fled in a vehicle prior to police arrival,” police said.

Police do not believe the shooting to be random.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fredericton police major crimes or Crime Stoppers.

